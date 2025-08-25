Cruz (oblique) said that he will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said over the weekend that Cruz would be reinstated either Sunday or Monday, but the team now plans to wait and extra day before adding the reliever back to the 26-man active roster. Out since late June due to a left oblique strain, Cruz has posted a 3.00 ERA and 41.2 percent strikeout rate this season.