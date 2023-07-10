The Yankees have selected Lombard with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Named after his father, who played six years in the majors and is now the bench coach of the Detroit Tigers, Lombard Jr. plays with the ease and tempo we'd expect to see from a player who grew up around the game. He has average or better tools across the board, although he may not have a plus tool when it's all said and done. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound prep shortstop from Florida could develop 20-plus homer power and enough speed to steal 10-15 bases.