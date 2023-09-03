Torres (back) will start at second base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Astros.
Torres had missed the previous two games with lower-back tightness, but the Yankees gave him the green light to return to the lineup for the series finale after he completed a pregame workout without issue. Before sitting out Friday and Saturday, Torres closed August with a .355/.444/.839 slash line to go with four home runs and a stolen base over his final eight games of the month.
