Torres was removed in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Royals with a possible head injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run prior to departing.

Hoch notes that Torres appeared to hurt his head while attempting to make a play in the field in the top of the third inning, but he proceeded to stay in the game and didn't exit until his fourth turn through the batting order came up four innings later. Expect the Yankees to provide an update on Torres' status following the game.