Torres, who isn't starting Monday against the Athletics, received a cortisone shot to address inflammation in his right wrist and will likely miss at least two games as a result, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Torres sustained a mild ankle sprain Sunday against the Astros but has moved past that issue ahead of Monday's series opener against Oakland. However, he underwent an MRI on his wrist that revealed inflammation, and Torres received a shot to address the injury with the hope that it speeds up his recovery time. It's not yet clear whether his wrist issue will lead to a trip to the injured list.