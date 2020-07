Torres exited Thursday's game against the Orioles after being hit by a pitch in the first inning, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Torres was initially able to stay in the game after being hit on the elbow by a John Means pitch in the first inning. However, the shortstop was later replaced by Tyler Wade in the the bottom of the fourth. It's not yet clear if the young star will be forced to miss any time beyond Thursday.