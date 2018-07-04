Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Leaves Wednesday's game
Torres was forced to exit Wednesday's contest prior to the fifth inning, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Torres had been dealing with a hip issue that was likely the culprit in his removal from the matinee. Manager Aaron Boone previously stated that this has been a lingering issue for Torres, though he stressed that it "wasn't a big deal," per Marc Carig of The Athletic. Look for an update on his status in the coming hours.
