Torres was forced to exit Wednesday's contest prior to the fifth inning, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Torres had been dealing with a hip issue that was likely the culprit in his removal from the matinee. Manager Aaron Boone previously stated that this has been a lingering issue for Torres, though he stressed that it "wasn't a big deal," per Marc Carig of The Athletic. Look for an update on his status in the coming hours.