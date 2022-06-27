Torres (ankle) isn't in the lineup Monday against Oakland.
Torres exited Sunday's win over the Astros due to a mild ankle sprain and will take a seat for at least one game. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to the keystone while Anthony Rizzo starts at first base Monday.
