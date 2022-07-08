Torres went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a 6-5 victory against Boston on Thursday.

Torres was one of three Yankees to collect multiple hits in the contest, and he posted the team's only theft in the third inning. He subsequently crossed the plate on Josh Donaldson's grand slam. Torres has swung a hot bat thus far in July, producing four multi-hit performances across five games. He's slashing .450/.542/.550 with two doubles, three runs, three RBI and a 4:3 BB:K in that span.