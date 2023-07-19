Torres went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.

Torres' streak of six straight multi-hit games came to an end, but he's hit safely in nine straight contests. During that span, he's gone 16-for-38 (.421). The second baseman had half of the Yankees' hits in this contest. He's up to a .264/.333/.430 slash line with 14 homers, 39 RBI, 55 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 95 games this season. He continues to routinely bat in the top third of the Yankees' lineup.