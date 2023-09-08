Torres went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-3 loss to the Tigers.

Torres reached 25 home runs for the first time since 2019, when he tallied 38 long balls. The 26-year-old infielder has been swinging a hot bat lately, posting a robust .429/.529/1.071 slash line over his last nine games, with three doubles, five home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs and a steal across 34 plate appearances during the torrid stretch.