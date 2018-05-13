Torres is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed it's a routine day off for Torres, who has started in all 20 of New York's games since earning a promotion to the big leagues April 22. With a .319/.360/.493 slash line to go with three home runs and a stolen base through his first 76 plate appearances in the majors, Torres is in no danger of losing his everyday role at second base.