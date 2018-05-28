Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Rejoins lineup Monday
Torres (knee) will start at second base and bat fifth Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Though Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Torres was held out of lineup Sunday against the Angels while nursing a sore knee, the injury was never anything that was expected to sideline the star rookie more than a day. To little surprise, Torres is back in the starting nine Monday and will occupy his highest spot in the batting order to date after primarily serving as the Yankees' No. 9 hitter this season.
