Torres went 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over Baltimore.
After starting the season by going exactly 1-for-4 in seven consecutive games, Torres' numbers have gotten no better, with his average now at .233 and Wednesday's RBI just his third of 2021. That said, Torres has recorded multiple hits in consecutive games and, much like his team, appears ready to turn the corner and put his early-season struggles behind him. However, his power is still missing in action, as he hit just three homers last year and has yet to hit one in 2021 after launching 38 in 2019.
