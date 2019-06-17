Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Scores three times in win

Torres went 0-for-2 with three walks and three runs Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.

Torres saw his four-game hit streak come to an end but still turned in a productive performance for those who paid up for him in DFS contests thanks to his patient eye at the plate. The 22-year-old slotted in as the Yankees' No. 3 hitter Sunday, but he could be in danger of dropping in the lineup when the newly acquired Edwin Encarnacion (back) and injured outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) are all likely available by the end of the week.