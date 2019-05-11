Torres' status for Saturday's game against the Rays is unclear after he was struck by a pitch on his right elbow Friday night, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Torres didn't come out of the ballgame after being drilled by a pitch in the eighth inning, but manager Aaron Boone may elect to give his second baseman the day off, depending on how the swelling looks Saturday morning. "I think it was a little emotional for him with what he's gone through with elbow stuff in the past," stated Boone.