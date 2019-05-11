Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Status for Saturday in jeopardy
Torres' status for Saturday's game against the Rays is unclear after he was struck by a pitch on his right elbow Friday night, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Torres didn't come out of the ballgame after being drilled by a pitch in the eighth inning, but manager Aaron Boone may elect to give his second baseman the day off, depending on how the swelling looks Saturday morning. "I think it was a little emotional for him with what he's gone through with elbow stuff in the past," stated Boone.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...