Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Mets.

Torres has struggled through much of August, posting a .179/.200/.269 slash line over 20 contests. However, he's been perking up a bit of late, batting .258 with two homers in his past eight games. Torres has struck out at a 34.4 percent rate over that stretch, however, which is well above his 22 percent strikeout rate on the season.