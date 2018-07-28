Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes seat for nightcap
Torres is not in the lineup for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Torres collected two hits, including a double and an RBI, during the first game of the day, but he'll get a breather after playing in just his third game since coming off the disabled list. Tyler Wade draws the start at second base and will bat eighth.
