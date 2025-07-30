The Yankees optioned Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The move will make room on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Austin Slater, whom the Yankees acquired from the White Sox. Escarra has appeared in 39 games for the Yankees this season and has slashed .205/.299/.337 with one steal, two home runs and 10 RBI across 97 plate appearances. With Escarra down in Triple-A, Ben Rice will serve as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Austin Wells.