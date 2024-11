The Yankees selected Escarra's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Escarra hit .261/.355/.434 with 12 homers between Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024. The 29-year-old has yet to see any action at the major-league level but will enter the offseason as part of the Yankees' 40-man roster.