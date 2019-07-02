Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Gets $5 million from Yankees

Dominguez agreed to a deal with the Yankees in the $5 million range, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez, a switch-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic, is the consensus top player from this year's July 2 international signing class. That's an honor that has belonged to the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wander Franco and Marco Luciano in recent years. Dominguez has loud five-tool potential. He is a plus runner with a strong, 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame. His bat speed really stands out and leads to easy future plus grades on his power. He reportedly has an advanced approach for a 16-year-old prospect, so there may not be any flaws in his game by the time he reaches the majors (likely 2023). The one knock is that he is already physically mature, so there is a chance he peaks as an athlete earlier than most prospects, and he may not hold his plus speed into his mid-20s.