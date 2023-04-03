Brito was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Brito made his major-league debut Sunday against the Giants and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six in five scoreless innings to earn the win. While he'll head to the minors following his impressive showing, the move is likely being made since the Yankees have an off day next week, so the team could choose to utilize a four-man rotation. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brito return to the majors around mid-April, especially if Luis Severino (lat) needs more time on the injured list.
