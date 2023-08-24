Brito will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Michael King in Thursday's game against the Nationals, Seth Rothman of YES Network reports.

King has maxed out at 3.2 innings over his 41 appearances this season and will be pitching on three days' rest, so he's unlikely to work deep into the start before turning the game over to Brito, who is expected to be tasked with covering multiple frames in relief. Though Brito's innings count will likely be capped more coming out of the bullpen than if he were operating as a traditional starter, he should have a better chance at factoring into the decision while he works in bulk relief.