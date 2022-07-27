site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 27, 2022
at
4:06 pm ET
•
1 min read
Gallo isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Gallo has had inconsistent playing time to begin the second half of the season, and he'll be on the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games. Matt Carpenter is starting in right field and batting fifth.
