Gallo remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Before sitting out Saturday's 14-1 win, Gallo made four consecutive starts but went 1-for-12 with three walks and six strikeouts to drop his season-long batting average to .161. With Matt Carpenter leaving the yard twice and driving in seven runs to bring his OPS up to an incredible 1.406 on the season, Gallo no longer looks like the next man up to enter the lineup if the Yankees were to lose a player to injury. Gallo's dwindling playing time and poor production this season makes him an easy drop in the majority of mixed leagues.