Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Orioles.

Gallo took Joey Krehbiel yard in the seventh inning to record his 12th homer of the season. He's gone deep three times in his last 10 starts but is still hitting just .161 with six RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Overall, Gallo has a .164/.291/.351 line across 265 plate appearances on the campaign.