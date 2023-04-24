Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Peraza will take a seat after going 2-for-12 with a pair of walks, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base while starting each of the past four games. Though he's on the bench for Monday's series opener in Minnesota, Peraza could have a path to fairly regular playing time until the Yankees get one of their three banged-up everyday players -- Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Harrison Bader (oblique) back from the 10-day injured list.