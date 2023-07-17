Peraza went 1-for-1 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

Peraza didn't start the contest, but he ran for Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning. This was Peraza's first major-league action since May 3, as he was called up to replace Josh Donaldson (calf) on the active roster. Peraza is slashing .212/.333/.242 with three steals, four RBI, four runs scored and a double over 39 plate appearances in the majors this season.