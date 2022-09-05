Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Peraza started two games in the middle infield to close out of the Yankees' weekend series with the Rays, but he was unable to spark the offense, going 0-for-6 with two strikeouts between those contests. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres will pick up starts at shortstop and second base, respectively, while Peraza retreats to the bench Monday.