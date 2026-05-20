Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Breaks out of drought Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a steal during the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Dylan Cease dominated the Yankees' bats through the first three innings of Tuesday's game, but McMahon came up big for his team with a three-run homer to left field that tied things up at 3-3. It was a much-needed performance out of the veteran third baseman, who entered the game with a .541 OPS (in 133 plate appearances) and having gone 0-for-23 across his seven prior outings.
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