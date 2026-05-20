McMahon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a steal during the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Dylan Cease dominated the Yankees' bats through the first three innings of Tuesday's game, but McMahon came up big for his team with a three-run homer to left field that tied things up at 3-3. It was a much-needed performance out of the veteran third baseman, who entered the game with a .541 OPS (in 133 plate appearances) and having gone 0-for-23 across his seven prior outings.