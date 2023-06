Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Calhoun injured his left quad during Wednesday's game against Seattle, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

More information on Calhoun's injury will come after he gets evaluated Thursday, but Calhoun said he expects to land on the injured list after feeling his left quad "pop." The 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .237/.303/.405 on the season through 145 plate appearances.