Rodriguez threw in front of more than 15 major-league teams in a workout in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez impressed, according to Romero, averaging 96.2 mph with his fastball. The 26-year-old has not appeared in a game setting since 2022, as he's been working out in the Dominican Republic while awaiting his release by Japan's Chunichi Dragons. That occurred earlier this month, and Rodriguez is now seeking a major league contract. The Cuban native pitched in relief while in Japan but could get a shot to start with a major league club.