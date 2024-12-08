Embiid (knee) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls but will go through pregame warmups and face a hefty minutes restriction if cleared to suit up, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Embiid has missed seven straight and 17 of Philly's first 21 games this season due to a lingering knee injury. It appears like the 2022-23 MVP is trending toward playing Sunday, barring a setback during warmups, but it'd be surprising if he saw more than 30 minutes, even if he's in the starting lineup. Embiid has scored more than 20 points in only one of his four appearances this season.