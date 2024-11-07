Embiid (knee/suspension) is set to make his season debut Tuesday versus the Knicks following the conclusion of his three-game suspension, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid had resumed full practices to begin November, so the ramp up from his left knee recovery program seemingly continues to go well. Stemming from an altercation with a media member, Embiid begins a three-game suspension Wednesday, but his return to action will fittingly come at home against the Knicks' squad that bounced Philadelphia from the playoffs last year.