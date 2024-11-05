Embiid (knee) was issued a three-game suspension Tuesday for shoving a columnist in a postgame locker room, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid took exception with something the columnist wrote and got into an altercation with him, prompting the NBA to step in. The 2023 Most Valuable Player has yet to see the court this season while managing knee soreness. That itself was the subject of a recent investigation by the NBA, which fined the 76ers for public statements around Embiid's health status. The big man will presumably begin serving his suspension once deemed healthy and theoretically available to play. So, if the team were to clear him for Wednesday's action against the Clippers, he wouldn't be able to play in that game or the two following.