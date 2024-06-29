The Clippers are not expected to tender a qualifying offer for Boston, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boston was selected with pick No. 51 in the 2021 draft, and he averaged career-highs in every major statistical category his rookie season. However, the past two years the 22-year-old was much less of a factor for the team, and he averaged 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals across 10.8 minutes in 32 regular-season games. Boston is still young, and he will likely garner interest as a player who has potential moving forward.