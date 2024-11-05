Green contributed 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

After receiving a DNP in Saturday's loss to Cleveland, Green exploded for the second-highest point total of his career in Monday's rematch. The sharpshooter has struggled to carve out a consistent role with Andre Jackson receiving significant playing time off the bench. However, the second unit has struggled with production, especially from beyond the arc, and Green's performance from outside Monday bodes well for his role moving forward. However, Green's elevated usage was likely directly correlated to Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) missing his first game of the season.