Portis racked up 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 128-104 win over Toronto.

The big man led Milwaukee's bench in points while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (25 points). Portis put together a solid bounce-back outing after scoring nine points in Saturday's loss to Portland, during which he shot only 4-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-4 from downtown. The 29-year-old forward has reached the double-digit mark in points in eight of his last 10 appearances, and in that 10-game span, he has also made two or more three-pointers in five games.