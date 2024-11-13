Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that Rollins (shoulder) is unlikely to play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he looks set to miss the second end of the back-to-back set after he was removed from Tuesday's 99-85 win over the Raptors due to left shoulder instability. The third-year player made his first NBA start Tuesday, filling in for Damian Lillard (concussion) on his way to finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists in 22 minutes before exiting with the shoulder issue. With Lillard already ruled out for Wednesday and Rollins also expected to sit out, Delon Wright, A.J. Green, Gary Trent and Andre Jackson could all see boosts in playing time out of the MIlwaukee backcourt.