Rollins (shoulder) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.
With Damian Lillard (calf) unavailable for the start of the playoffs, Rollins is expected to operate as the starting point guard. In 19 starts this campaign, Rollins holds averages of 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per contest.
