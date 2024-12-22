Mobley accumulated 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 win over the 76ers.

Donovan Mitchell exited the game a few times due to an undisclosed injury and didn't look 100 percent healthy in this matchup, but Mobley stepped up and had an impressive performance as Cleveland cruised to an easy win. The star big man, who's making a strong case to be named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, finished just three dimes away to record a triple-double. This was Mobley's third double-double this month across eight outings, and the seven assists represented a season-high mark for the 23-year-old.