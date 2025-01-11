Brown chipped in a game-high 28 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-97 loss to the Kings.

Although Brown submitted his highest scoring output since a 44-point outburst during the Dec. 27 win over Indiana, his performance wasn't enough to push the Celtics to victory. Through his last six outings, the 28-year-old star forward is averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 threes. Brown is shooting a career-low 32.2 percent from long distance on the campaign as a whole, which is a bit of a surprise given the nature of Boston's loaded roster, but he'll have a prime opportunity to build on Friday's showing in Sunday's favorable matchup at home against the 8-31 Pelicans.