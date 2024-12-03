Brown (illness) posted 29 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 108-89 victory over the Heat.

After missing Sunday's narrow loss to Cleveland with an illness, Brown did all of his damage in just three quarters Monday, sitting out the fourth quarter as Boston nursed a late lead. Brown's game-high 29 points lifted some of the burdens from the shoulders of Jayson Tatum, who fired a season-high 27 field-goal attempts Sunday against the Cavaliers. Over his last 10 games, Brown is averaging 24.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 36.2 minutes per game while shooting a strong 38.2 percent from downtown during this span. Brown had shot just 71.4 percent from the free-throw line in his previous eight games to Monday, but fantasy managers should be very pleased with the star wing's 9-for-10 clip from the foul line in this one.