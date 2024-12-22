Brown totaled 19 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-98 victory over the Bulls.

Jayson Tatum dominated for the Celtics with 43 points, and Brown was one of only two other Boston players (along with Kristaps Porzingis) to even score in double digits. Brown saw his streak of games with at least one three-pointer snapped at 16, however. In eight December appearances, the 28-year-old wing is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals.