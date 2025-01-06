Holiday posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 loss to the Thunder.

This was a rough showing for Holiday, as he and Payton Pritchard combined to shoot 1-for-11 against the Thunder. Holiday has had a tough season overall, and he's been battling a couple of minor knocks. Through 30 regular-season contests, he's shooting 45.0 percent from the field with averages of 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.