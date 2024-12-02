Holiday totaled four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Holiday, who played through right adductor soreness, appeared a step slow in the loss. Prior to his thigh issue, Holiday battled left knee soreness in recent outings. He could certainly use some luck in the injury department, and perhaps that is contributing to his slow start to the campaign -- he's averaging just 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers through 19 regular-season games.