Holiday has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat due to left knee tendinopathy, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Holiday played 34 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland and will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set, marking only his second absence of the season. Holiday's absence Monday may be merely precautionary, but he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are candidates for increased roles, especially if Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (illness) and Derrick White (foot) are downgraded from questionable to out.