Zubac provided 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to Denver.

Zubac didn't have his best scoring performance, at least when comparing it to the numbers he's posted in recent weeks, but he still made his presence on the glass after ending just two boards shy of a double-double. The veteran big man is enjoying a career-best campaign and remains a threat to record a double-double every time he steps on the hardwood. On that note, Zubac has 10 double-doubles across his last 13 appearances dating back to Dec. 8.