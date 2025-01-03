Zubac finished Thursday's 116-98 loss to Oklahoma City with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes.

After scoring just five points in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Spurs, Zubac fell one board shy of his 23rd double-double of the campaign, although he likely would have attained that feat had Thursday's contest been more competitive. Over his last 10 contests, the veteran big man is averaging 16.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 blocks and is shooting 62.4 percent from the field. Zubac has been a steal thus far for fantasy managers who selected him in the later rounds of drafts this past fall, and the 27-year-old should remain a force when it comes to swats and boards while producing a high field-goal percentage.