The Jazz dealt Dunn to the Clippers in a sign-and-trade in exchange for Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick and cash Thursday. Dunn subsequently signed a three-year, $17 million contract with Los Angeles, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Dunn will likely function as the backup point guard to James Harden for the Clippers next season. For Utah in 2023-24, Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.9 minutes across 66 appearances, including 32 starts. While Dunn isn't a volume-scoring threat, his strong perimeter defense should provide value to a Clippers team with Harden and Kawhi Leonard already on the roster.